On April 5, 2018, ICE raided the Southeastern Provision Slaughterhouse in Bean Station, Tennessee. Now, 95 workers will receive almost $6,000 in the class action settlement.
In court, an attorney said this was the largest raid at a workplace in decades.
The former workers are grateful their story was heard. On Monday, some former workers gathered near the courthouse to celebrate.
"It is a meaningful step and we're excited for what this means for 95 class action members and plaintiffs, and what this means for workers all across the country," says Lisa Sherman Luna, Executive Director of Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition.
Luna says on that day, hundreds of federal agents stormed their workplace, as helicopters circled the building. She says almost 100 workers were detained and moved into buses. She says they were taken to a detention center in Louisiana without notice to loved ones.
"Without any opportunity to explain who they were, how long they had been there, or whether they were subject to federal immigration law at all," expressed Luna.
She says several workers have lived in East Tennessee for more than ten years, while working at the slaughterhouse.
Workers feel vindicated, but tired, after the long fight for justice.
"But also tired, right? It's been five years," Luna says. "The pain of that day will never go away."
She says the trauma was unnecessary, but the group is glad this case will set a precedent moving forward. It sends a message to future administrations, not to use workplace raids to enforce immigration laws. She calls the practice "egregious" and "archaic." They hope the system changes.
"But we still need meaningful action in Congress and at the local and state level to protect immigrant workers and their families," Luna states.
The deputy legal director who assisted on the case, Michelle Lapoint, says the raid ripped families apart. She hopes agencies will think twice before racial profiling.
Luna says, "We hope that by coming together and fighting for our communities and families, we can build a state and a country where all of us can belong and thrive."
Litigators working the case say the ripple effects are still felt today.
Six former workers have separate cases, and will not receive compensation from the class action settlement.