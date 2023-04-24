From 2021 to 2022, the Federal Bureau of Investigation reported there was an 84% increase in losses with 88,262 victims over the age of 60. They're hoping to educate people so they don't become the next victim.
Everyday, scammers are conducting schemes to steal money from millions of people, and senior citizens are one of the most common targets. FBI Special Agent Aaron Seres based in Atlanta said there are several reasons why.
"Cognitive decline, folks who are maybe isolated, or more vulnerable because of their social construct at an elderly age," he explained.
The 2022 Elder Fraud Report from the FBI shows there are nearly 90,000 victims over the age of 60 reporting fraud with $3.1 billion in losses reported.
Tennessee ranks 21st, while Georgia ranks 9th for the amount of dollars lost in 2022. Seres said in Georgia they're seeing more online investment fraud.
"Bad guy approaches you online to befriend you, you have this anonymous relationship and then they say, 'hey, how about investing in some crypto currency, I've done that and I've done really well.' And then all of sudden you're investing hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars," said Seres.
Scammers will do anything to get you to hand over your money even making a legitimate looking investment website.
"To make it look like you're getting legitimate returns, they may even send you a screenshot and they may try to use a knock off of a real company just to give it more legitimacy."
Scammers will also use romance fraud, fake emergency situations, and a handful other schemes. Seres said to not fall victim know the red flags, secure your computer, and don't click random links.
"Don't let your money go. If you've only met somebody online, maybe that's not the best person to send money to. That's the best way to not become a victim."
If things continue in the trend they're seeing now, Seres said they would expect to see a larger increase in losses in the 2023 report. If you do fall victim to fraud, Seres said to report it immediately. If it's only been a few days they may be able to help recover some of your money.
To learn more about fraud red flags or report a fraud incident, click here.