Hopefully all the fathers out there had a great day with their families for Father's Day.
We checked out the CF Exotic Pet Expo and heard from a father son duo there.
The show, hosted at the Camp Jordan Arena, had plenty of wild creatures to learn about... from snakes, lizards, birds, and even ball pythons.
"What I love about it.. is when people come up and don't like snakes, we let them hold snakes… we try to fix it," said Bentley with Viking Ball Pythons.
Bentley and his father Randall Gannon own the business Viking Ball Pythons.
They breed and sell the snakes, but the two say the best part is doing it together.
"He enjoys doing it, he is always helping take care of the animals when we're at home, so just something to get out and do, spend time together," said Gannon.
The two travel all around the south east to different shows. It's clear their passion for exotic pets has grown their bond.
We asked Gannon if he has advice for other fathers.
"Just find something that your both into, so you both enjoy it, that's about it, it's simple really," said Gannon.
Though it may be simple for Gannon, his efforts as a dad have not gone unnoticed.
"I love you, and I'm glad that your here, and I'm glad that you helped do this.. thank you very much," said Bentley.
The family friendly expo ended at 4 PM Sunday.