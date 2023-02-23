The Tennessee Department of Children's Services is looking into an incident at a Hixson daycare center where a 2-year-old broke his femur bone.
It's the bone that makes up the thigh and is the strongest bone in the human body.
"He was in excruciating pain," said Eric Lane, the boy's father. "Screaming, crying."
Lane picked up his son, Levi, earlier this month after workers at The Primrose School of Hixson said he couldn't walk. Lane rushed him to the hospital, when doctors told him he broke the bone.
The daycare told Lane that his son fell off of a toddler chair, just 12 inches from the ground.
But at the hospital, a social worker told him that the story did not add up.
"He was there to bring the bad news that they classified this as a non-accidental injury," Lane said. "That the story that Primrose gave us doesn't match the severity of his injury. They said he would've had to have fallen off of a two-story building to break his femur."
The daycare had no previous violations listed on the Tennessee Department of Human Services website. All inspections resulted in no necessary corrective action and no follow-ups.
The Chattanooga Police Department said there were no criminal charges filed, either.
"We are not aware of a police investigation," said Dan Case, the owner of The Primrose School of Hixson, wrote in a statement to Local 3 News. "There is no greater priority than ensuring the health, safety and security of every child entrusted to our care, and we take that responsibility seriously. Every teacher and staff member is required to complete thorough and ongoing training on our protocols and guidelines. Our thoughts are with the child and his family as he recovers.”
Case said Levi had been injured while playing in the classroom.
"We don't really uh believe that's exactly what happened," said C. Mark Warren, who was hired by Lane to represent him. "With a two-year-old's bone structure and bone density, that's probably as flexible a bone you're going to get."
Warren said they would have a better understanding of the situation if there were cameras in the classroom, as is the case with other daycare facilities in the state.
"It's accountability," said Warren. "It's accountability for their actions when the parent is not there."
Lane said he wants answers on what happened to his only son and wants someone to own up to their mistake.
"I don't want any other parent to feel like they failed," said Lane. "That's the biggest thing. The guilt that I have every single day is tremendous."