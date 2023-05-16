In Walker County, two residents say the conditions at a Lafayette Cemetery have gone from bad to worse, and after several tries to reach someone failed, they turned to Local 3 News for help.
Dorothy Williams and her sister Carolyn Griffith say the Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery off of Highway 27 was once in great shape years ago, but since then, they say the cemetery has gone downhill.
"It's disrespectful for any cemetery to look like this," Williams said.
"It is sad to see it like this," Griffith added.
Williams and Griffith say conditions have worsened since burying their loved ones at the Crest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in 2018.
Williams and Griffith say the grass hasn't been cut in months. You can see the weeds as tall as the gravestone.
"When we can't come and put new flowers down, we have a garbage bag with us, and we take what's there, and we take it back home and put it in our can," said Williams.
Williams says she attempted to contact the cemetery's owner for several years, but a person only answered once, saying they would come to clean up the property.
"I don't think he ever did it because there was no evidence that any dirt was being placed there, or grass seed," said Williams.
Local 3 News reached out to the owners to find out what was happening to the property, but the call went to voicemail.
Williams and Griffith continue to search for answers with only one request.
"For them to step up to the plate and clean it up and maintain the burial," said Williams.
People wanting to file a complaint about the conditions at Crest Lawn can do so with Georgia's Secretary of State by clicking here.