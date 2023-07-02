Tree falls on Soddy Daisy family tent

The Harvey's annual Fourth of July camping trip ended with a ride to the hospital.

Local 3 News has been in contact with other relatives of those involved. They say a tree fell on top of the family's tent last night.

It happened at the Pinetree park campsite, near Soddy Lake.

The incident involved four family members. Two parents, a 6-year-old, and a 14-year-old.

Family members say the 14-year-old was able to escape with no injuries. 

Relatives say one suffers from memory loss, and two others including the 6-year-old are in critical condition.

They were all transported to Erlanger hospital.

Other family members have started a GoFundMe page to help with bills and expenses while they're recovering.

