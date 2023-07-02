The Harvey's annual Fourth of July camping trip ended with a ride to the hospital.
Local 3 News has been in contact with other relatives of those involved. They say a tree fell on top of the family's tent last night.
It happened at the Pinetree park campsite, near Soddy Lake.
The incident involved four family members. Two parents, a 6-year-old, and a 14-year-old.
Family members say the 14-year-old was able to escape with no injuries.
Relatives say one suffers from memory loss, and two others including the 6-year-old are in critical condition.
They were all transported to Erlanger hospital.
Other family members have started a GoFundMe page to help with bills and expenses while they're recovering.
Click here if you'd like to donate.
Continue to follow Local 3 News for more updates.