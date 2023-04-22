featured
Fair and chilly Saturday night
- Paul Barys
There may be a sprinkle north of the city over the next few hours but it's not going to add up to much and the rest of the weekend looks good.
Tonight it's going to be fair and chilly. We'll see a few clouds dissipate and then we'll see mostly clear skies. It's going to be dry and cool on Sunday.
Monday, it'll be sunny and a little bit warmer and then into Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday - there'll be periods of showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms developing here and there.
