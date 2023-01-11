The Federal Aviation Administration halted all their domestic flights across the nation after the NOTAMS, or Notice To Air Missions System went down Wednesday morning.
"But what it is is a standardized, uniformed way for getting important safety messages out to airports, aircrafts and airlines," explained U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
He said the issue started sometime overnight with irregularities in outgoing messages reflecting a bigger system issue.
"This morning, as of seven o'clock, there were still problems validating that the messages were going out. So, for safety reasons to make sure that every aircraft that took off was doing so safely, FAA implemented a ground stop that lasted about an hour and a half, about 7-30 to 9."
According to FlightAware.com, 17,377 flights were delayed and 2,714 flights cancelled. This includes two flights from Chattanooga, a United flight headed to Chicago and an American Airlines flight to Charlotte. Cancellations and flights causing frustrations for passengers.
"Originally our buddy got a text that the flight was going to be delayed 2 and a half hours, but we just went to the check counter here and they told us our flight was cancelled. So, that's kind of a surprise," said Zach Steltzer and Jacob Kreitner, whose flights were cancelled Wednesday morning.
They were supposed to be on a flight home to St. Louis, but are now left searching for a way home.
"It just sets us a day back. Just trying to find some way around it, work around the circumstances," they said.
The impacts of the outages come just weeks after SouthWest cancelled tens of thousands of flights.
Buttigieg said there's no evidence yet that the air travel technology meltdown resulted from a cyber attack, adding that he also wouldn't rule it out. He said they are investigating how it happened and what steps need to be taken so that it doesn't happen again.