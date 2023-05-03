Doctors at CHI Memorial are now offering a new treatment when it comes to patients with certain types of brain cancer that starts treatment sooner and directly targets the tumor.
Dr. Ranjith Babu with CHI Memorial says “It is surgically targeted radiation where we are able to plant radiation seeds where the tumor is located in the brain and the brain gets that therapy.”
Dr. Babu is a neurosurgeon at CHI Memorial. He says they place the radiation tiles where they remove the tumor and only that area gets radiation.
“So conventional radiation people go into a room and there is a machine around them that shoots the radiation beam and so what has to happen, it has to pass through the skin to get to where the tumor is. It spares all the healthy brain and side affects you get from traditional radiation.”
Things like cognitive changes and memory issues. Dr. Babu says he feels this is a promising treatment that will make a difference for patients who have been diagnosed with malignant brain tumors.
“There is some early data showing that it has better efficacy and it’s doing a better job of preventing the tumor from coming back,” he says.
