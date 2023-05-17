Monique Goodwin ended up in the ICU after a trip to the emergency room for what she thought was just shortness of breath and fatigue. She was originally diagnosed with pneumonia.
Monique Goodwin, Heart Disease Survivor says “While I was in the emergency room, I stopped breathing. I went out and woke up on a ventilator.”
Her sister was there by her side as she received shocking and horrifying news.
“The doctor informed me my heart was functioning at 15%, and that was a lot to take in. 'You have congestive heart failure.' It took me a minute to really grasp everything because even though I was out of breath often and fatigued, that was my new normal.”
But that wasn’t normal. Heart disease is the number one killer of women, yet only 44% of women recognize it is their greatest health risk.
“I had to rely on my faith, family, and my friends. It’s been a journey,” Goodwin says.
A journey that included cardiac rehab and a change in lifestyle.
“Just continuing to eat healthier, reduce my stress, becoming a lot more physical. I am able to walk and even jog a little."
As Goodwin continues to improve, she now works to help other women by teaming up with the American Heart Association.
"I think the work that they have done is fantastic. I wish I had been introduced to some of this information before now."
