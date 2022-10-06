Today we hear from a local doctor who is hoping to raise awareness about Atrial Fibrillation and prevent it from leading to other more serious conditions like stroke.
More than two million people in the United States have a condition known as Atrial Fibrillation, or AFib, the most common type of irregular heartbeat.
“The heart is divided basically into a plumbing system and and electrical system, so Atrial Fibrillation is an abnormal heart rhythm where the electrical system beats chaotically, and that is primarily where the chaos is: on top of the heart,” Dr. Michael Allan, Centennial Heart at Parkridge, said.
In a tweet over the weekend, Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt revealed he'd been treated for Atrial Fibrillation.
Dr. Allan specializes in heart rhythm disorders. He said while it is not like a heart attack, it can lead to some other very serious conditions like blood clot, stroke, or heart failure.
“But it does cause a lot of problems, usually a lot of symptoms like palpitation and things like that," Dr. Allan said. "The major problem is that it can cause strokes.”
While some patients say they had no symptoms, there are some things to look out for:
- General fatigue
- Rapid and irregular heartbeat
- Dizziness
- Shortness of breath and anxiety
- Fatigue when exercising
- Sweating
- Chest pain or pressure
“People know something is not right... the biggest symptom is palpitations, which is the sensation your heart is beating fast and erratic," Allan said,
According to him, the most important part about treating AFib is preventing a stroke.
“These days we have blood thinners you see commercials for on TV -- not everyone needs a blood thinner.”
And for those who can’t take a blood thinner due to the risk of bleeding?
Allan said, “We have an outpatient procedure now where we can protect people from stroke and they don’t need a blood thinner. That is a wonderful option.”
For more information, you can visit WWW.HCAHEALTHCARE.COM