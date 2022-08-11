When you think about hypertension, heart disease usually comes to mind. But now expectant moms have another reason for concern.
Dr. Karen Schliep, Led Study says “There have been suggestions that it is also related to the future risks of dementia.”
Dr. Karen Schliep led the study of nearly 60- thousand women who had experienced a pregnancy. She recently presented her findings at the Alzheimer’s Association's International Conference.
Dr. Karen Schliep says “Our findings was that whether you have gestational diabetes or
Research shows that hypertensive disorders of pregnancy or HDP occurs in nearly one in seven pregnancies
But there is some good news .
Dr. Karen Schliep says “If you have a pregnancy complication like hypertensive pregnancies, they have found if you come in for care and go through regular women’s health visits be properly treated for future risks of hypertension.
Dr. Schliep says that also means making modifications in things like your diet, lifestyle, and treatment.
Dr. Karen Schliep says “This is something that we can do something about. We need that proper follow up and communication with your primary care provider particularly for women who experience pregnancy complications.”