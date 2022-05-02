Some good news during the housing crisis, Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga has teamed up with the city and other organizations to keep evictions low and families in their homes.
During the pandemic the housing crisis steadily getting worse. Advocates worried that many families would be left without a home once the eviction moratorium ended.
To help limit the potential increases in evictions in Chattanooga, Woodston Carpenter, Communications and Engagement Coordinator for the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga said the foundation teamed up with the city, Legal Aid of East Tennessee, and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga Area to create the Eviction Prevention Initiative (EPI).
"Folks are connected to an attorney to provide representation if that's the case, but there's also flexible funding behind them as well to potentially work out a negotiation," explained Carpenter.
He said when unrepresented tenants are fighting evictions in court, 71% of the cases end with people leaving their homes and owing money to the landlord.
"And, in the cases when folks are represented we really see what is a reversal of that. So, almost 70% of those cases when tenants are represented in court, there's actually a dismissal."
Meaning more families can stay in their homes, which is actually a win for the tenants and landlords.
"For some of these landlords this may be their retirement nest egg, this may be the most or only major investment that they have and we really want to make sure that landlords have the opportunity to be made whole as well."
The initiative was able to help 212 households avoid evictions over the last 18 months. The number represents 464 people and 252 children who may have lost their homes. Nearly $370,000 in rent relief funds from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency have been distributed to landlords through the program.
"And it's continued today because we are recognizing the issues that we saw in the pandemic are really just elevating challenges that we have all the time." "But there's a real need for us to continue to focus on this issue and the challenges facing our neighbors in non-pandemic years as well," said Carpenter.
The EPI is completely free to residents facing eviction. The program is funded by funds allocated by the Chattanooga City Council in 2021.
