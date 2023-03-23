Erlanger Sports Medicine recently received the 2023 Corporate Award from the Tennessee Athletic Trainers’ Society in recognition for the program’s continued support of the athletic training profession.
Certified athletic trainers (ATCs) are onsite healthcare professionals who provide services such as prevention, emergency care, clinical diagnosis, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of injuries and medical conditions to athletes.
Erlanger employs a team of 28 ATCs who manage the care of athletes at several public and private schools and colleges in Hamilton County and north Georgia.
“Our team is so proud to have received this recognition,” said Erlanger Sports Medicine Manager Elizabeth Eaves, MS, ATC, LAT. “Our ATCs partner with local athletic programs to make sure student athletes receive the healthcare they require both on and off the field.”
According to the Tennessee Athletic Trainers’ Society, the Corporate Award is presented to an organization that has distinguished itself “by making significant contributions or providing outstanding support of the athletic training profession in the state of Tennessee.”
Erlanger’s ATCs are licensed in Tennessee and Georgia and work in collaboration with physicians and other providers of Erlanger Sports Medicine.