Erlanger Hospital's Life Force helicopters will now carry whole blood.
They have partnered with Blood Assurance to do all they can to have another lifesaving tool.
"The fractionated products is what the whole blood is made of so instead of giving someone red blood cells or plasma they're all great in their individual areas but now we are able to put it all together and give it to the patient at once," Mark Eidson, the Clinical Practice Coordinator for Life Force said.
Life Force has been operating for over 35 years and carried fractionated products of red blood cells and plasma.
"It's taking those fractionated products and putting them together. So if the patients are bleeding out, if they're having trauma or a medical event, we are actually able to give all of those components back," He said.
Hemorrhaging begins when someone loses around twenty percent of the body's blood supply. Life Force is on the scene in these situations when calls come in from EMS, The Fire Department, or the Police Department.
Blood donors are important to keep the supply and blood assurance relies on blood donations.
"So we depend heavily on Blood Assurance for all of the needs in the community, as does all of the other local hospitals, the funding of that is really in cooperation with Erlanger, Life Force, and our aviation partner MedTrans," He said.
Life Force flies every day and three-hundred units of blood were administered last year. There are six helicopters throughout the region in different states.
Most are operated by former military pilots.
"We went above and beyond to get blood coolers and we have blood refrigerators at each base similar to what they would have in the hospital to make sure we are meeting all of those requirements and not letting anything go above or below the temperature that it needs to be safe for the patient," He said.
Life Force will keep saving lives one flight at a time.