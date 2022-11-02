Erlanger Health System announces receipt of the Orthopedic Center of Excellence Designation from DNV.
This designation affirms an organization’s excellence in the provision of diagnostic services, surgical services, and therapies related to orthopedic care.
“This earned designation is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the Erlanger Orthopaedics team,” said Mark G. Freeman, MD, Medical Director for Erlanger Orthopaedic Institute. “This landmark achievement is absolutely a system-wide team effort, but specific mention of Lisa Fitzsimmons and Chris Werner is warranted for their tireless leadership to obtain this designation especially given the complexity of providing elective care during the pandemic. As the first DNV Orthopedic Center of Excellence in Tennessee, and one of only 27 in the entire country, this designation validates that Erlanger provides consistent, highest quality, highest safety, best practice orthopedic care for our community. Erlanger is the only hospital in the region to have earned DNV certifications in shoulder, hip & knee, and foot & ankle surgery.”
The DNV Orthopedic Center of Excellence designation is obtained by achieving advanced certification in at least three (3) advanced orthopedic programs.
The DNV advanced orthopedic requirements are informed by the guidelines and recommendations of organizations such as the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons, the ERAS® Society, the American Society of Anesthesiologists, and relevant requirements of the CMS Conditions of Participation for Hospitals.
“Achieving designation shows a commitment to excellence,” says Kelly Proctor, President of DNV Healthcare USA Inc. “It helps demonstrate to your community that you are performing at the highest level.”