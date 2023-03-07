The Bledsoe County Board of Education met with parents Monday to discuss Special Education Teachers at Pikeville Elementary School.
The firing of those teachers has put a strain on educators in the district.
"We are working very hard to get those classroom positions filled and making sure that they have all the things they need," said Selina Sparkman, Bledsoe County Superintendent.
Sparkman is working with the district to introduce a plan she believes will help address the learning pause students at Pikeville Classrooms face.
Board members didn't address the case led to two teacher arrest, the firing put a strain on teachers who are now filling in.
“But as of right now it was crunch time, like we had to make a decision and we had to get that class filled," she said.
The school is leaning on Middle School and High School teachers to meet current needs. It's creating a problem for Pikeville Elementary School students who require specially trained teachers.
“Some may not have any learning loss at all, some might have minimal learning loss, while others will have severe learning loss and we will push in based off the need of the student," said Sparkman.
A problem Bledsoe County schools believe Director of Special Education, Corey Garrett can solve as he takes on finding new teachers to fill positions.
The biggest concern from parents is how long that process will take and the impact it can have on students.
During Monday's meeting the board says students have gone without special education for 10 days. Garrett introduced his proposed plan to combat that time to ensure students get the services required by the state.
“The beauty of compensatory services is that it’s individualized and its put together in order to meet each individuals learning loss, depending on the level of learning loss it is," Garrett said.
He says this step will allow educators to evaluate whether students have progressed, but parents say its not enough if students are suffering.
“Why did it take an incident to happen and whose going to take some of the blame, because you can’t blame all the teachers in this situation," Kim Brown, Bledsoe County Parent.
Garrett says 10 teachers are going through the onboarding process, but again that will take time.
Stay with Local 3 News for more updates on this story.