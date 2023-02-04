Just around 4 a.m. Saturday, the East Ridge Fire Department responded to an out of control house fire at 711 State Line Road.
East Ridge Fire Chief, Mike Williams says there were large flames and smoke coming from inside the home when they arrived.
"Due to the amount of fire and everything when we got on scene we went defensive," said Chief Williams.
Chief William says while trying to control the flames several 20 pound propane tanks on the property were exploding. Residents in the area, who did not want to talk on camera, say they were woken up by the sound of loud explosions.
"LP tanks were exploding when we arrived, there is a large LP tank in the back we had to concentrate on to keep cool while crews were fighting the fire," said Chief Williams.
Chief Williams says the house is a complete loss, but no one was hurt during the incident.
"We are familiar with the home and the occupant we don't believe is here at the time," said Williams.
The Chattanooga Fire Department who assisted in extinguishing the fire tweeted Saturday morning, "the home was unoccupied and there were no injuries".
Chief Williams says they aren't sure how the fire started the incident is under investigation.