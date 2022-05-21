UPDATE: A crash early Sunday morning has sent one person to the hospital.
Chattanooga police say the one victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
Several lanes were closed to investigate the crash. The lanes appeared to have reopened just before 6 a.m.
PREVIOUS STORY: A crash on Highway 27 South has stopped traffic near downtown Chattanooga.
The incident appeared to have happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday morning.
Traffic has been moved to one lane at this time.
