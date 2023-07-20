Bike Chattanooga has served the community for 11 years and is celebrating with the addition of 50 e-bikes, electrifying the Walnut Plaza station and adding a new station connecting the Hill City neighborhood.
Bike Chattanooga launched in 2012 and has seen steady growth in usage over the years, with the first half of 2023 docking 43,000 bike share trips. E-bikes were first added to the fleet in 2018, and generate up to 2.5x more usage than pedal bikes. Today, the fleet now totals 105 e-bikes available to members, residents and visitors alike and the electrification of one of the most popular stations in the system at Walnut Plaza.
As the program continues to focus on serving the community and city transportation needs, the addition of a new station in North Chattanooga, at 799 North Market St, expands the system footprint.
To mark 11 years of Bike Chattanooga service, the community is invited to celebrate with a Free Ride Day on Thursday, July 20 from 11:00am to 11:00p. Everyone is welcome to take advantage of a $0 Daily Pass to enjoy unlimited 60-minute station-to-station trips for 24 hours.
Redeem your free pass at a station kiosk or through the Transit or PBSC app. Overage fees apply for trips longer than 60 minutes.
Click here to find a Bike Chattanooga station to get riding.