It is prom season.
As parents know, it can be expensive getting ready for the big night.
The dress, shoes and jewelry don't come cheap and not every family can afford them.
A Dunlap woman is handing out these items to local high school students for free. She is also asking for donations.
Danielle Lee is organizing an event called ‘Say Yes to the Prom Dress.’
“I think it's up to our community and our friends and family to kind of help out where we can whether it be big or small. Any act of kindness goes a very long way,” said Lee.
Lee is gathering new and gently used formal dresses in different styles, sizes and colors to give to local high school girls who might need one for prom this year.
"We all hold onto the dresses because you enjoyed wearing them and they're just absolutely beautiful, but when do you ever wear the same formal dress again? I’m asking that people send them my way and we will definitely make use of them and make sure so many young ladies have a wonderful prom,” said Lee.
In addition to collecting dresses, she’s asking for donations of shoes and jewelry so she can turn a space at Dunlap Mercantile into a one-stop-prom shop on Saturday, March 26th.
Prom is an expense that many families can't afford and with inflation, now more than ever, people who are struggling need help.
That's part of the reason why she's organizing 'Say Yes to the Prom Dress.'
“I first thought of the idea when my paths crossed with a young lady. She's in high school and she is working after hours, at a local business and she asked me if I could help her find a dress or if I knew of any. At that moment I just had so much respect for her and I wanted to make sure that she had everything she needed for prom,’ Lee told Local 3 News.
Local high school girls are invited to come to Dunlap Mercantile, located at 15664 Rankin Avenue in Dunlap, Tennessee on Saturday, March 26th to receive free dresses and accessories while supplies last, no questions asked.
There will even be complimentary alterations so each dress is a perfect fit for each girl milestone.