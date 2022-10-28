First responders helped a motorist climb to safety Friday night after the car veered off the mountainside on Highway 127 going up Signal Mountain.
The Dunlap Fire Department said the car went off the road in the Barker's Cove Curve area and traveled approximately 75 feet off the side of mountain before coming to a stop.
Multiple agencies responded to bring the driver to safety.
The patient was taken to the hospital with non serious injuries.
The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.