Good morning, today will be a rainy and soggy day. First this morning, temperatures on the Cumberland Plateau are right around the freezing point, which means a fluctuation between rain and freezing rain. Please, use caution once again this morning driving. Light amounts of freezing rain on surfaces may occur. Overall, little to no ice accumulation is expected. The rest of the area is dealing with chilly rain, and that will be the story for this Thursday Groundhog Day with highs from 40-45. Tonight rain will end from north to south, and clouds will gradually clear. It’ll be colder in the upper 20s to low 30s.
Friday will become mostly sunny with highs in the mid-40s. Friday night will be cold with lows in the low to mid-20s. Then, Saturday will be sunny in the morning with high, thin clouds in the afternoon and highs around 50. Sunday will warm more to a high of 58 with a mix of sun and clouds.
By Monday of next week, it’ll be mild in the low 60s with sunshine. Tuesday will hit 65 with a partly sunny sky and then a few showers may be possible on Wednesday.