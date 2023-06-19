Monday is Juneteenth, but events were already taking place in the Scenic City this weekend.
Dozens of Chattanoogans joined Saturdays 2nd annual Juneteenth Freedom Run, which involved a 5k / 10k / and half marathon race.
The event was hosted by Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas.
People of all walks of life took part cheering each other on,
and also understanding the significance of Juneteenth for our country.
"So I would like this run to bring peoples freedom out, it doesn't matter.. black, white, green, yellow, handicapped.. Everyone should want to be free," said Jeffrey Pinkerton, event coordinator.
"I think freedom is important in general, no matter your color, freedom is important," said Jennifer Rogers.
If you missed the event the annual freedom run return next year.