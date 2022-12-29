Several people along the chase route, were awakened by sirens, and many saw the pursuit as it happened.
Allie Caso works in Downtown Chattanooga on Cherry Street.
She said she is used to hearing police sirens in her office, but Thursday morning she heard more than usual.
Caso said she looked out of her office window and saw about 30 police cars and detective vehicles flying down the road and turning onto MLK.
She said she has never seen that many police cars at one time.
She figured there had to either be some sort of bomb threat or a shooting.
After learning what happened, she said the number of officers and detectives made sense.
“I'm super glad that individual is not harming anyone, it's unfortunate that he had to lose his life but he's not harming anybody now,” Caso said.
Caso hopes that the officer involved in the shooting is doing well.
Lisa Cauthen works in warehouse row and her office faces market street.
She is not sure if she heard the driver, but she remembers hearing a loud engine, followed by police sirens.
That prompted her to get up and look out the window, she saw several police cars fly by and started to record them.
She figured it was some sort of chase happening.
Cauthen later learned the chase ended in an officer involved shooting.
“It is wild just to think what criminals will do for the sake of their crime. Seeing all of those cars fly down market street which is a very busy street in Chattanooga and knowing where this ended on MLK and Lindsay Street. It is so wild to think that's what happened, that is how it ended and it was worth it to that guy to do whatever he was doing,” Cauthen said.