An Athens, Tennessee man has faced adversity nonstop since the new year.
He lost a home and personal belonging in a fire and a loved one.
In January, Jackson Harrison lost his dog Buster, in March his lost his father, and in April his lost in home to a fire.
“I was holding Buster when he died, I was with my dad when he died. If the house hadn't of burnt at a different time frame, I would have been trying to get them out. That would have been my two priorities. None of us might have not of made it,” Harrison said.
Jackie Harrison said squirrels chewing on wires in his attic caused the house to catch fire.
On April 1, he was working downstairs when he thought he noticed a bunch of pollen blowing in the wind.
“So, I come outside to see what it is and investigate and I see my neighbors videoing like everyone does now a days. I'm thinking they are videoing a dirt devil; it's got to be a big one here somewhere. By the time I walked on the side of the house I see white smoke and I realize it is a fire they are videoing and not that,” Harrison said.
In the fire, Harrison lost a lot of his memories of his parents and hundreds of trophies he won with his dad.
“We raced go karts for 40 years as a kid I started I was like six or seven and my dad was keeping up with other people race stuff. I told dad if I had one of those, I could race it so he got me one and we started racing,” Harrison said.
Since the fire, friends, family, and community members have helped Harrison recoup his loses.
They have taken time out for their day for the past month to help him rebuild his house.
“The hard part for me is being the focus of everybody blessings to bless me. I am a type of person that is used to doing things, I grew up as a kid riding motorcycles all my life, I worked in a bike shop when I was in high school. I was like Mr. fix it, if we were out and somebody had a flat, Mr. fix it fixes it. This I couldn't fix,” Harrison said.
Despite all that has happened in 2023, Harrison said his faith in God has helped him stay positive.
One of his neighbors set up a GoFundMe page to help him raise money to get back on his feet.