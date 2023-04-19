"The goal is for anyone to come and step into being a foster parent to be that safe place in the middle while biological families are trying to get back on their feet," said Emily Graffius, Community Engagement Director TN Kids Belong.
The organizers hope to support foster families. Last year, research showed a critical need for foster homes.
More than 8-thousand children are in the foster care system.
Emily Graffius who is a foster-mom says those numbers are stressing out families who want help.
"Foster families are quitting. They're getting burnt out. 50% of foster families quit within the first year, and the main reason is the lack of community support," said Graffius.
The group "Tennessee Kids Belong works to provide foster families with support like providing groceries or helping with yard work, so they're never alone.
Graffius says a child's life is impacted positively when families have help.
"So I was a burnt-out Foster mom, and I could have really used help. I would have loved to feel seen in my community," said Graffius.
They hope the Foster Care Summit will educate more parents on the benefits of fostering.
"Hear from other foster parents, hear from youth aging out, hear from different agencies. Every agency in Chattanooga will be represented there and the Department of Social Services," she said.
Caroline Pepper says the goal is to place kids in loving homes until they can be reunited.
"I've seen kids be reunified. It's been a celebration of they've done what they needed to do to get their child back, and that's something to celebrate," said Pepper.
Graffius says when a child leave a foster home it's hard for the family, but rewarding for the child.
"So supporting reunification sounds impossible, but honestly, our hearts can break a little, so theirs can heal a lot, and it's worth it ."
The event be at the First Presbyterian Church May 6-th. Click here to learn more.