This is Public Safety Telecommunications Week and we are shining a light on the great and important work of our local dispatchers.
Every day we see police cars, fire trucks, and EMT'S, flying down roads and rushing to scenes, but we often forget about the ones who direct them there.
Only a daily basis Hamilton County dispatchers take thousands of calls 24 hours a day to navigate emergencies with community members.
“When somebody calls 911 we have call takers that answer the phones, and the most important part that they get is your address. A lot of people do not understand, but we need the address first because we can not send you help unless they know where you are,” 14-year veteran dispatcher Chrystal Mitchum said.
Following that, Mitchum said they then need to know what is going on, so they can send the right agency your way.
That could be one or multiple of the 26 agencies that dispatchers work with.
“With that being said the most rewarding part is knowing that we get to help the people. One of the hardest parts of this job is not knowing the outcome,” Mitchum said.
As dispatchers continue to answer calls, making sure people are taken care of, and lives are saved. They are getting the needed love this week to keep them pushing.
“Yesterday was Hawaiian Day, and we had pizza delivered and got to wear Hawaiian shirts. Today is obviously Pajama Day, each day we have a different theme and different food that is provided for us, so that is nice, and we also have prizes at the end of the week I think,” Supervisor Morgan Jetton said.
This afternoon, Cop Church brought Jetton, Mitchum, and other firehouse subs for lunch today. This week, they will be getting free food from Buddy's BBQ and Olive Garden, free drinks from Coca-Cola and Pepsi, and even some gifts from Amazon.
“It is nice to be appreciated. I know sometimes we go unseen even though we are technically the first responder; we go unseen unheard most times. So, it is nice to have a week where people shower us with love,” Jetton said.
“It definitely makes you love being a dispatcher, a telecommunicator because you feel good to come to work, especially this week. It does make you feel warm and fuzzy inside,” Mitchum said.
Mitchum wants to remind people that dispatchers are here, although they will not be the ones showing up, they will be the ones sending help.