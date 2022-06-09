A regional casting competition took place at Audubon Acres on Thursday. Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing is dedicated to rehabilitating disabled veterans.
Eight local veterans participated in practicing casting their lines to reel in a big fish.
"We use fly fishing as a tool for emotional and physical rehabilitation for veterans with disabilities," Ross Schweinforth, Vietnam Veteran and Program Lead for Project Waters.
Schweinforth started this branch of the program in 2013 and wanted to support his fellow veterans.
"My love for fly fishing. I'm a veteran myself it was just one of those things that I felt like God was working in my heart to cross those over and put those together and here we are," He said.
The National Organization started in 2007 at the Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington D.C.
A veteran was casting on the front lawn while recovering from back surgery.
The current regional coordinator for the Tennessee Valley says this work is therapeutic.
"When you're on the river...there's no more better peaceful place than to be there. I think that's where the heart, mind, and soul, becomes quiescent there," Russ Ambrose, Veteran said.
A course was laid out with targets to hit. Each target is worth points. Whoever scores the highest, goes to the next round.
The winning veteran receives an all-expenses-paid trip to Montana and the National Fly Fishing Games.
"We practice like we play. we practice like we are actually fishing so when we do get out there and we go fishing, we are able to hit the target that we need to to get the fly in front of the fish," Andrew Mann, Marine Corps Veteran and Winner of the casting competition.
He said he loves being a part of the organization and his dream was to make it to Montana. His dream came true at Audubon Acres.
"It really saved my life you know after being overseas and seeing the things that we saw overseas that can affect someone mentally. And being out here...being with my fellow vets...concentrating on my line the water...the fish. It takes my mind off of all of those negative things in my life," Mann said.
The organization encourages other veterans to be a part of the program.