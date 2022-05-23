Memorial day weekend is the unofficial start to summer. With Chattanooga's UV index is typically "very high" during summer months, Dr. Deanna Brown, a Dermatologist with Four Bridges Dermatology and Cosmetics said it's important to take care of your skin.
"I trained up in Northern Ohio, and compared to Northern Ohio, the South gets a lot more sun damage and a lot more skin cancer," said Dr. Brown.
She said she continues to see an increase in skin cancer, especially in younger adults.
"The use of tanning beds and the desire that a lot of young people have to have that tan and glow has resulted in people getting more sun exposure and more UV damage earlier in their life."
The earlier the damage, the higher the chances you'll get skin cancer. To avoid skin damage, Dr. Brown recommends to always wear at least SPF 30, cover your skin with long sleeves and pants, and wearing hats and sunglasses.
"And then during the day, during the highest times of UV exposure which is 10 am to 3pm, you want to stay out of the sun or stay in the shade when you're outside, so all those things together will help," said Dr. Brown.
The myth that people of color do not need sunscreen is false. Dr. Brown said there's a risk of skin cancer for all skin types.
"I think there is some inherit protection when you have more pigment in your skin, you are a little more naturally protected than people who are fair skin, but that doesn't exclude from that risk completely."
While you're having fun in the sun this summer, Dr. Brown said just remember to protect your skin.
"You just want to be smart when you go outside."