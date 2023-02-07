On Tuesday night, the Concerned Citizens for Justice organized the People's Rally to End Police Terrorism: A Response to Tyre Nichols. The group voiced their concerns in the Chattanooga area.
The group gathered at the steps of Chattanooga's City Hall to address their concerns.
"Our communities are under attack, what do we do?" chanted a member. "Stand up, fight back!" the crowd replied.
Garrell Woods began the rally with a speech and led them in song, before the group heard from two people who had a family member die while incarcerated at Silverdale Detention Center.
“It's not about reform, it's not about rehabilitation of criminals," said Woods. "It's about just getting bodies in there so that they can make their money. That system needs to stop. People are dying due to due to sickness, due to the neglect for injuries and illness, and this is something that is happening within our jail system here on a frequent basis.”
He says the law is a consequence of action to society, but does not believe police are held to the same standard.
"But what is the consequence for them? When you get people unrivaled power and no system of checks and balance, then what happens? You know, we see corruption, we see violence, and we see death," said Woods.
While Woods supports the abolition of the police, he says it would be a difficult transition.
"While they are still an institution, we want to try to make sure they are un-intrusive and as safe as an institution as they can be," said Woods. "It doesn't work as it is. It just never has. It never has."
On Monday night, Police Chief Celeste Murphy spoke at a Town Hall Meeting, so she could answer the community's questions.
"I just don't want there to be be any question about whether or not what our focus is, and that's the safety of this community first," said Murphy. "What we will intentionally do this year, is to make sure that our use the force policies are in alignment with the practices with which we want to communicate to the community."
When asked Woods' response to Murphy wanting to build with the community, he says he has faith in her.
"I have faith in her. I do," Woods said. "I would hope as a person who is literally only a uniform away from things like this happening to her and the people of her family, that she would be empathetic. I'm really, really skeptical that she can, that she could undo hundreds of years of vitriol, you know with her in her time."
The CCJ plans to organize demonstrations similar to Tuesday night's rally.