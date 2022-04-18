You don't typically think of kids sports as being very aggressive, but that doesn't mean children can't get injured during a game. Delta Dental of Tennessee has launched a statewide campaign to encourage kids to wear mouth guards when playing sports.
"If you have a child who's playing any kind of sport and I'm not just talking about football. I'm talking about soccer, baseball and basketball and roller skating and anything like that where they can fall or anything where they can be hit, they should be wearing a mouth guard," said Dr. Wenk, CEO and President of Delta Dental of Tennessee.
Dr. Wenk said there's a 60% chance of having a tooth knocked out or broken if you don't wear a mouth guard while playing sports. If the proper steps are not taken, like checking for concussion and taking the child to the dentist immediately, Dr. Wenk says the chances of re-implanting a tooth in a child are unlikely.
"The frightening thing for us is the statistics say right now 84 percent of kids playing sports right now don't wear their mouth guards, that to us is frightening."
As a former dentist with more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Wenk knows first hand just how important it is to protect your teeth.
"I can't remember a single year ever in 20 years where I didn't repair or try to put a tooth back in," he said.
To help reduce the number of mouth injuries, Delta Dental is giving away boil and bite mouth guards to coaches and youth sport league officials for kids 10 and under, completely free.
"We don't ever want it to be a situation where they aren't wearing them because they can't afford them. That's the reason we want to give them out," he explained.
Dr. Wenk says no coach or league should be charging the kids for these mouth guards. They are also not taking any individual orders.
The deadline to submit an order for them is April 30th. The order will ship in the Summer to arrive before the beginning of the Fall sports season.
To place an order, click here.