You never know when or where you may need to defend yourself.
Tim Myers of Bradley County may be the go-to person when it comes to self-defense training.
"I've been training martial arts for little over 35 years and I'm 51 years old," Myers. "So it's been a long time."
Myers holds a black belt in Karate and Jiu Jitsu. He has worked with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office and now fills his days as the SRO at Black Fox Elementary School.
In an one-on-one session he showed me different variations of a choke-hold escape.
"So if you're pushed up against the wall or being trapped on the ground," he said. "We teach those types of chokes assaults."
This technique is part of a 3-hour course which shows women 14 and older ways to take control of their safety.
He pointed out several different maneuvers that are easy to follow. Like, the mount, a simple movement that can bring an attacker to the ground.
Myers says 1 in 6 women will face some type of sexual assault. The chances for men is one out of 53.
Slots for this course are all booked up. As more women show interest in courses like theses, the Bradley County Sheriff's Office may add more in the future.
Places in Hamilton County & Bradley County offering self-defense courses:
Bradley County:
Hamilton County:
- Premier Martial Arts Chattanooga/East Brainerd
If these are not in your area contact you the non-emergency line of your local police department.