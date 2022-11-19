dedication that took place this morning honoring the legacy of the late State Representative Mike Carter. I have also included five pictures to choose from picked by Representative Vital.
Please feel free to use all of them. If you one pick one, the family would appreciate if you used the picture of the family with Representative Vital with Mike’s grandson holding the miniature sign.
A note to say, not all officials that attended made the big group picture, a few were called away as soon as the event ended.
If you have any questions or need any information, please do not hesitate to email or call me.