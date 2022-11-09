The race to be Georgia's next senator will advance to a runoff next month.
Neither Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) nor Herschel Walker (R) received the required 50% of the vote in order to avoid a runoff election, per state election laws.
The election is scheduled for Dec. 6.
"I'm telling you right now that I'm like Ricky Bobby. I don't lose," Walker said Tuesday night.
With 100% of precincts reporting, Warnock led Walker Tuesday by about 35,000 votes.
100% is reporting in #GASen, and it looks like we'll be doing this all over again on December 6. pic.twitter.com/G5pncoZpLv— Liam Collins Local 3 (@LiamLocal3) November 9, 2022
By the end of the night, it was becoming clear the two men would face off again.
"We are going to have received more votes than my opponent," Warnock said around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. "We know that."
But both parties will likely see success in Georgia's election results. Gov. Brian Kemp (R) fended off a challenge from Stacey Abrams (D) by about 300,000 votes.
"It didn't break either way for either party," said Michael Bailey, a political science professor at Berry College. "It's going to take lots of money. But, as much as that, what it's going to take is enthusiasm in one's base."
Republicans swept practically every other major office in the state. North Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene lost some ground, however, she still beat her well-funded democratic opponent, Marcus Flowers, 2-1.
"She did not perform the way perhaps that she may have wanted to," Bailey said.
But nationally, political experts see democrats as declaring a humble victory this cycle. The party did better than predicted. Historically, the presidents' party loses at least some ground during the mid-term elections.
"A lot of democrats, even though they potentially lost some seats in the house, are probably pretty optimistic about the way things fared last night," said Chris Acuff, a political science professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
The economy and abortion access appeared to be the winning issues this cycle, Bailey and Acuff said. They both expect both of those issues to continue to be a part of messaging going into next month's election.
"The single big story election after election is a remarkable partisanship," said Bailey. "A remarkable polarization."
Anyone registered to vote in Georgia is eligible to vote in the runoff.
Click here to find your polling location.