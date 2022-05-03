It's Election Day in Tennessee for the state and local primary election. Both Tucker McClendon and Mike Chauncey are on the ballots to represent the County Commission District 8 seat.
McClendon is currently the the Chairman of the Hamilton County School Board and said his campaign is focused on ideas and vision for District 8.
Chauncey is Vice Mayor of the East Ridge City Council and has said he is running to be in a “position on the front lines” for funding education in Hamilton County.
Local 3 News will have full coverage and updates of the race throughout the day.