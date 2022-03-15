The city of Dayton has approved the spending of hundreds of thousands of dollars on new equipment for the police department.
The police department will be getting $300,000.
That money will be used for new car cams, body cams, and tasers.
Chief Investigator Steve Rievley said the cameras will sync directly to their handgun and taser.
"Either one that you draw automatically triggers your cameras, and the cameras link with each other. So, if you have officers close by and one activates his car or body camera the other officer’s car or body camera will activate as well, and it actually ties those things together. It is a pretty way to cover a scene there is not a lot of human interaction it is all automated," Rievley said.
This is the first time the Dayton Police Officers will have body cameras.
Rievley says the department is all about transparency, and the new cameras will allow them to be just that.
“This has every uniform officer having a body camera, and SRO, and we have a campus officer, we have a housing authority officer. All of those people will be equipped with body cameras,” Rievley said.
The department has always had dash cameras, but it was time for some new ones.
"The ones that we currently have are just obsolete. They still function, but barely. It is a pretty large purchase to do those things, so we have kept what we have working, but they are out of date and obsolete,” Rievley said.
Rievley is glad that the city council agreed to approve the 300-thousand price tag.
"I think it is an excellent tool. I think it helps to reduce liability because like I said, the camera does not lie. The evidence is what it is, and if our guys are doing what they are supposed to be doing, then they do not have anything to worry about,” Rievley said.