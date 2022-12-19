A new report from the Tennesseans for Quality Early Education, also known as TQEE, is giving more insight into how expensive child care is and how it's impacting families and businesses in the Tennessee Valley. The report says working parents in Hamilton County loss more than $60 million in earnings because of child care this year.
TQEE surveyed more than 2,000 working parents with children under the age of six across the state. Blair Taylor, CEO of the non-profit said the purpose was to understand what challenges parents are facing when finding childcare for their children.
Taylor said unaffordable childcare was a growing crisis pre-pandemic and only continues to get worse. The study found that center-based care comes with a hefty price tag. Parents are paying $11,068 for infants and $10,184 for toddlers annually.
"Childcare in Tennessee cost more than in state college tuition," said Taylor.
She said inadequate child care cost Hamilton County taxpayers and businesses millions of dollars, but parents have been hit the hardest with losing earnings of $60.6 million every year.
Many parents said the lack of childcare has interfered with their job.
"1 in 5 said they quit or were fired, they quit or were fired as a result of childcare problems, 1 in 4 turned down a job offer or promotion, another 1 in 4 were not able to work the hours that they wanted, actually 8 percent of them, and this is working parents, 8 percent of them just left the workforce all together because they couldn't make it pencil out."
With more early educators leaving the field because they can't make ends meet there is less access to child care for families. To fix the issue, Taylor said businesses and the government need to step up.
"In Tennessee we've done wonderfully in supporting creating of the Tennessee Promise program and Hope Scholarship and other. We'd make investments in supporting post-secondary and we think it's time to look early and think about those as bookends."
Taylor said they are hoping to find solutions to this issue during the legislation session in Nashville.
You can read the full report below: