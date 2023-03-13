The resolution passed unanimously on Monday night. Their "yes" approves an increase of homestead exemptions for homeowners 65 and older making $35,000 or less and for those 75 and older with no income.
They felt an update was needed to keep up with inflation and the housing market.
Matt Evans, Board Chair of Dalton Public Schools, says they wanted to mitigate the impact on seniors, because Whitfield County's digest has to be re-assessed.
"We felt like it was time to ask the legislature to put on the ballot a greater homestead exemption for our 65 and older and our 70 and older citizens," says Evans.
A homestead exemption can give a tax break on what is paid in property taxes. It reduces the amount of property tax homeowners owe on their legal residence.
Evans says homestead exemptions have not been adjusted in at least a decade, even though property values have increased. He knows their tax assessor's office will have to re-assess property values to match the current market.
"That could be a pretty substantial increase in their property values, which would correlate to an increase in their property taxes," he says.
By increasing homestead exemptions, Dalton Public Schools will lose property tax revenue. He hopes legislators will follow the guidance of the board, so it can be voted on by the community in November.
"This is in the best interest, we believe, of both out citizens and the school district," Evans says. "I think that 'both' part is important."
Evans says the school system will lose around a quarter of a million dollars, if passed. He says he knows the community will continue to support them.
With a smile, Evans says, "Our community has supported all public schools in our rich history and our rich heritage and so we'll be OK with it."