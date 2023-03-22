Dalton State College will get a federal grant to expand its healthcare training simulator.
The school applied for the grant through the office of Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA).
"The whole idea is for simulations to be as close to reality as possible," said Gina Kertulis-Tartar, dean of the school of health professionals. "And it's not just giving them the knowledge, but teaching them how to use that knowledge. Which is what's so important about the simulation center."
The school's healthcare simulator provides students with phantoms, mannequins hooked up to computers to provide real-time data just like an actual patient. It gives students a chance to practice their skills and make mistakes before it counts.
"As far as phantoms go, it does get a baseline for the real thing," said Kyle Hedden, a second-year radiology student at Dalton State College. "It just goes hand-in-hand for going right into clinic."
The school's technology needs some updates, though. The school's oldest phantom's warranty is up and replacing any broken parts would cost about $100,000, according to Kertulis-Tartar.
"They are also not necessarily making new parts for them," she said. "So if something wears out, we're not able to replace it."
This week, the school secured a $370,000 federal grant through Sen. Ossoff's office to update the technology. Ossoff told Local 3 News the updates would help supply healthcare professionals during a nationwide staffing shortage.
Last year, one in four hospitals reported a critical shortage of staff.
"This effort will create more opportunity for young people to enter the healthcare field," Sen. Ossoff said. "I would encourage young folks that are inspired to do so to pursue those careers."
Since the pandemic, Dalton State College has been a major trainer of nurses and practitioners in North Georgia. This year, enrollment in the health professional program increased by 65%.
"It's not just enough to have enough nurses or enough respiratory therapists," said Kertulis-Tartar. "They need to be well-prepared. We need to make sure that they are caring for people the way that they need to be cared for."
The school expects to have the funding by the end of the year and to have the new technology by this time next year.