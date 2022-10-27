Your child may be getting ready to head out to trick-or-treat on Halloween, but before they do, the Dalton Police Department has some tips on how your child can remain safe.
Dalton Assistant Chief of Police Chris Crossen says being safe is all about evolving your safety plan as times continue to change.
"It's evolved as the world's evolved," said Crossen. "I think people are a lot more careful now."
Crossen said when it comes to keeping your kids safe this Halloween, it all begins with adult supervision.
"We recommend certainly and I think what you see from most people is somehow an adult accompanying them just to make sure that adult supervision, that thought process of safety, is with them all the time," said Crossen.
He said one thing he notices is inattentive adults, which he doesn't recommend as proper supervisors.
"I have seen electronic devices in front of people are a real distraction and making sure who can focus on what the kids are doing and where they are and what's going on at all times," said Crossen.
He also suggests being skeptical about candy that isn't in a factory wrapper.
"Fentanyl is a big issue," said Crossen. "We have fentanyl pills that are showing up looking like candy now."
Finally, he said to be careful separating fact from fiction with multiple scare tactics spreading.
"You want to take any information you might get, things you think may be going on, and vet those," said Crossen. "There's certainly resources out there to check and see."