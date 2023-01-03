Dade County quickly invited residents inside their Justice and Administrative buildings following the NWS alert to surrounding areas. Director of Emergency Services, Alex Case, says they have been working hard to open community storm shelters.
"We're trying to be more cautious with our community," says Case.
He says they have seen such devastation in the last 10 or more years, that he wants people to know there is access to safe shelters. In 2019, they were awarded grant money. We gotta be we're planning ahead and this is a big step ey to build three community storm shelters.
In November, the first location was completed. Located at 265 School Street in South Dade, there is a place of shelter ready for use. The two other locations are still being completed.
The shelters will not be open 24/7, but there will be quick access. Case says to check their website to know when the locations will be open.
"We're always looking for opportunities to better our community, says Case. "We've got to be planning ahead and this is a big step."
Case says it is important to stay up-to-date with the weather and recommends having a go bag prepared.
"It's a big change for us and we're trying to get more help. It takes the community to do this," says Case.
If you are interested in volunteering at one of the shelters, call 706-657-4111.