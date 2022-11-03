Dade County GA High School Beta Club members organized a show of support for their fellow students in Chattooga County.
Dade students wore red and black in honor of the Chattooga students who lost their lives in a traffic accident over the weekend. Beta club members also sold red and black lapel ribbons to help ease the financial pain of the victims’ families.
The superintendents of both the Dade and Chattooga school systems are close friends, and say it's important for students and schools to work together to provide comfort in times of tragedy.