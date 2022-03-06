Cummings Highway at the Norfolk Southern overpass; Flagging 9AM-3PM Mon-Fri; Full closures permitted overnight with notice
Cummings Highway between Old Wauhatchie Pike and W 37th St will be impacted during construction at the railroad overpass beginning on Monday March, 7th until Monday April, 4th. Flagging will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Detours will be posted.
