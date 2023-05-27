- Culture Chatt will host its June Fest on Saturday, June 10 at East Lake Park from 1-8 p.m. Celebrate Central and South American culture with live performances from dancers + bands, food, drinks, and more.
Breaking News
Chattanooga
Clear
H 79°
L 54°
67°
Altamont
Clear
H 80°
L 51°
69°
Athens
Mostly Cloudy
H 73°
L 55°
65°
Benton
Fair
H 79°
L 54°
69°
Chatsworth
Fair
H 79°
L 54°
69°
Dalton
Fair
H 77°
L 50°
67°
Dayton
Clear
H 72°
L 49°
59°
Dunlap
Fair
H 79°
L 54°
69°
Murphy
Mostly Cloudy
H 73°
L 55°
65°
Pikeville
Clear
H 72°
L 49°
59°
Summerville
Partly Cloudy
H 80°
L 52°
70°
Ringgold
Fair
H 79°
L 54°
69°
Trenton
Fair
H 79°
L 54°
69°