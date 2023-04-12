To call this week's suspect a magician would really put a stain on the art of misdirection and good-natured trickery. Help make sure her next appearance is in front of a judge and get yourself paid, in the process.
The crime occurred on East Main Street, in Chattanooga. "The victim in today's crime was purchasing some items from the Hispanic store," said Police Sgt. Victor Miller.
When the victim checked out, she accidentally left her wallet on the counter. Our suspect noticed. "Whenever the suspect walked up to the counter to purchase her items," Miller continued, "she placed a bag over the wallet so no one would see that while she was there."
That is when she pulled a bit of a magic trick by employing some sleight of hand, if you will. "So, she purchased her items. And then, when she left, she grabbed the bag with the wallet, underneath it," said Sgt. Miller.
Take a look at the photos from surveillance video. If you know her, it is likely that you will quickly recognize her. "The suspect appears to be a female and she's wearing a yellow shirt and shorts and black shoes," explained Miller.
By now, we may not be able to reunite the victim with her money. But, with your help, we can make sure the suspect does not get away with this crime. You can earn a cash reward. Up to $1,000 is available for your good tip. "If you know her, call in to Crime Stoppers," Sgt. Miller said. "No one will ever know, not even if you are a brother, or sister, mother, father; she'll never know that you called."
That is possible because we will never ask you for your name. We will assign you a number that you will use right up through collecting you cash reward.
Did you recognize the suspect? Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333. That line is manned for you 24-hours a day, seven days a week.