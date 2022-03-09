One might consider auto parts stores an odd target, but we have this suspect who seems to be making a living of it. "So, we believe he is targeting AutoZones and he may not be from this area," Sgt. Victor Miller explained. "He may be within our region."
In one of the crimes, we got a look at the suspect. It was overnight in late February when an alarm called officers to the AutoZone on Brainerd Road. "They noticed that a rock was there at the front door and the window was busted out," said Miller. "The police officers immediately tried to clear the area and see if the suspect was still inside, but he'd already gotten away with the items that he wanted."
Photos show a black male. "We also have a picture of the suspect vehicle," Miller added. "So, with those two things, the suspect photos that you'll see, and also the vehicle that you'll see which is white Toyota truck, you should be able to identify who the suspect is."
Investigators say he has hit a few AutoZone stores using the same method of entry: a rock through a window. If you have been in the market for cheap or used tools, you may have encountered him. "So, if you're on Facebook Marketplace or some other marketplace and you find a really good deal on auto item, that might be a clue, as well," continued Miller. "If you met this person and it resembles this, please call and provide that information. Even if you don't know who the suspect is or the name, maybe it's a nickname or neighbor or a friend or family member."
Up to $1,000 reward cash is waiting. "If you have any information, call in to Crime Stoppers," Sgt. Miler said. "We have a 24-hour call center. They are available, anytime, 24 hours a day."
If you have any information, we would love to get your tip. We will never ask for your name. You will be issued a case number you will use right up through collecting that reward. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333