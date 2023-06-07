As technology improves and cameras get better and better, we are able to spot things the suspected criminals might not even consider. There are things that set them apart, even though they might be doing their best to disguise themselves. With this week's suspects, that could be the case.
"They're both attempting to concealed her identity by using masks," explained Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller, "but, you should be able to identify who they are. Certainly so, if you know them. The female has a couple of tattoos that could be a dead giveway.
"The victim in today's crime lost her credit card and debit card," said Miller, "and she's not exactly sure exactly where it happened at." It could have been at the Ronald McDonald house. "While she was visiting family members at a local hospital, she left some of her items and she did not use her credit card and debit card on a regular basis," he added. "So, she's not 100% sure where it was lost."
We next see the cards at WALMART AND TARGET ON HIGHWAY 153 where the duo, a male and a female are seen using them. First, she buys a candy bar. "That's a low-value item of five dollars and they do that just to see if the credit card or debit card is activated, sometimes," Sgt. Miller said. "And then, once they know that it's activated, they're going to use it multiple times for hundreds and thousands of dollars.">
They both appear to be Hispanic. In the pictures, you'll see the male is wearing a watch you may recognize. The female has a shamrock on her baseball cap. Also, while she is purchasing the candy bar, we get a good look at her arm. She appears to have the name 'Jessica' tattooed on one wrist and 'Austin' on the other. They both look to be written in a cursive script and 'Jessica' may be spelled with one 'S.'
If you can help identify one or both of our suspects, we have up to $1,000 reward cash available. You will be issued a case number, so we will never know who you are. Neither will they, unless you decide to tell them. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333. That line is manned 24/7.