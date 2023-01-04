Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller says this week's case went down in the hours after closing, at the end of 2022. "In December, the Riverview inn on Old Wauhatchie Pike was burglarized in the middle of the night, after the staff left," he advised.
One could say, it was not the usual haul for a burglar. "I mean, light bulbs, bathrobes, food," Miller listed, "all of those items combined together would be a significant value."
When the employees arrived at work, the next day, they found their offices ransacked and cleaned out. "So, what we've learned is that the suspect broke into the office through window," explained Miller, "and he compiled all those items then left out the door and left it unlocked."
His take was so massive, investigators believe he may be from the area. "So, if you stay in the Old Wauhatchie Pike area and Lookout Valley, that may be a clue for you," Sgt Miller postulated. "If you happen to see him at a convenience store, or if you recognize him at a store or a Walmart or wherever it may be."
The pictures are pretty good. "The suspect appears to be a white male that has a medium build," said Miller. "And he's also wearing a hat that may stand out to you." That is a baseball cap and his hair looks to be blonde of graying.
Do you recognize him? We have reward cash waiting for your good information. "You may be a friend or family member who recognized this guy immediately like, 'oh, I know who he is and I know where it stays at.' Call in to Crime Stoppers and provide that information," Sgt. Miller said. "He'll never know that you called."
We have up to $1,000 available. If you know this suspect, recognize him, or have even just seen him at the store, call tonight: 698-3333
That line is manned 24/7 and we will never ask for your name.