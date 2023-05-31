We have pictures of two of the team of three we are seeking. It is as if they set out to target this victim and this car at this very moment. They even had a change of clothes with them to try to throw off any descriptions. But, we have a look at a duo that could lead you to up to $1,000 as a thank you for your tip.
They struck around dinnertime on a Wednesday evening. "It was organized," said Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller. "There were three males. One was the driver. They knew exactly what they were doing."
The female victim was unloading her car at a house on Bailey Avenue. "She is from out of town and she was visiting," Miller continued. "She had a 2017 BMW and she was unloading the vehicle, taking items from the vehicle into the residence which she was staying at."
She left the keys in the car for just a moment because she was just going from the car to the house, but that made her easy pickings. "Three suspects entered her vehicle and quickly took off with it," Miller said.
It is likely we have the pictures of the suspects because some alert neighbors called 911 to report suspicious activity in their community. "Whenever they took off in the vehicle, neighbors said they saw them changing clothes, immediately," Sgt. Miller described. "And they were saying they saw the black males going through purses, in their yards. So, as they got out of the vehicle, they were running through the neighborhood, and they were still going through items they found inside her vehicle."
The vehicle was recovered and returned, but the three criminal trio is still on the run. "The suspects were three black males," said Miller. "They appear to be in their early 20s. We do have photos of two of those males, today. The clothes they were wearing may stand out to you."
We also have up to $1,000 reward cash if you can help I.D. them. "Maybe they've done this before, Sgt. Miller said. "Maybe they talked about stories where they were stealing vehicles, taking items from people. Maybe they've told you. They're a friend or family member and you know who they are, immediately. They will never know that you called Crime Stoppers."
If you recognized one or both of these guys you will want to get paid. Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333
That line is manned 24/7 and, as Sgt. Miller said, we will never ask your name. So, these guys will never know you turned them in unless you decide to tell them.